D.A. Points shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, D.A. Points hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 130th at 7 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

Points got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Points had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Points to even-par for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Points's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to 3 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Points's his second shot went 36 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.