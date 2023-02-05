Cody Gribble finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cody Gribble hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gribble finished his day tied for 59th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, Gribble's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Gribble's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Gribble chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, after his drive went to the native area Gribble stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Gribble to 2 under for the round.

Gribble got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gribble to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Gribble hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Gribble had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to 1 under for the round.

Gribble got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to even for the round.