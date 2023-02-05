Chris Stroud shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Chris Stroud hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 88th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Stroud at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stroud had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stroud's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Stroud's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.