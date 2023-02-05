  • Chris Stroud shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Stroud makes a 32-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Stroud sinks a 32-foot eagle putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Stroud makes a 32-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.