Chesson Hadley shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 115th at 4 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.