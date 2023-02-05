Bogey-free, even-par third round for Charley Hoffman at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Hoffman finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 516-yard par-5 second, Charley Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Charley Hoffman to even for the round.