Charles putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 third round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Charles Porter hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Porter finished his day tied for 135th at 10 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, Charles Porter's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charles Porter to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Porter's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Porter chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Porter to 1 over for the round.

Porter got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Porter to 7 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Porter chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Porter to 6 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Porter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Porter to 5 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Porter's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.