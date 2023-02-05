Carl Yuan shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Carl Yuan hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 115th at 4 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Yuan to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 15th, Yuan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yuan to 3 over for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 4 over for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Yuan to 5 over for the round.

Yuan tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Yuan to 6 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Yuan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 5 over for the round.

Yuan got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Yuan to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Yuan had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 6 over for the round.