Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Camilo Villegas hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to even for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Villegas chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Villegas chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Villegas had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Villegas hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.