Brendon Todd shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brendon Todd hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Todd had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Todd had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

Todd his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Todd's 213 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.