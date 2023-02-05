Brandon Wu shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brandon Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Wu's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wu's 188 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.