Ben Silverman shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ben Silverman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Silverman finished his day tied for 88th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Silverman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 3 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Silverman's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Silverman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Silverman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Silverman to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Silverman hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Silverman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Silverman to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Silverman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.