Alex Smalley finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Smalley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 59th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Smalley's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

Smalley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Smalley hit his 76 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.