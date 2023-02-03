Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 4 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Simpson's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.