Trevor Cone comes back from a rocky start in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trevor Cone hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cone finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Trevor Cone got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trevor Cone to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Cone chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Cone's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Cone chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cone hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Cone hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Cone had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.