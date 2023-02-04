Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Piercy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Piercy's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Piercy's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Piercy's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's tee shot went 120 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.