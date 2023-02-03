Scott Brown rebounds from poor front in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Brown finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Scott Brown got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Scott Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Brown's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Brown hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 second, Brown got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brown to even for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Brown chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Brown hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Brown's 182 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 under for the round.