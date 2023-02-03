S.H. Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

S.H. Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.