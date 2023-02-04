Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ryan Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under with Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, and Eric Cole; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; and Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a 245 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Moore's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Moore hit a tee shot 115 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Moore's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Moore's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.