Ryan Brehm putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Brehm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his day tied for 151st at 11 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Ryan Brehm got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Brehm's 101 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

After a poor tee shot Brehm had to take a second tee shot leading off to a poor overall hole on fifth finishing with a quadruple bogey, bringing Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 6 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.