Rory Sabbatini shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Sabbatini hit his tee shot 228 yards to the native area on the 390-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 13th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.