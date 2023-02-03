Robert Garrigus shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Robert Garrigus hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

Garrigus hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Garrigus's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Garrigus's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Garrigus's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 4 over for the round.