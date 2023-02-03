Nico Echavarria shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nico Echavarria hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Echavarria had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Echavarria's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Echavarria his second shot went 26 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Echavarria hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Echavarria to 5 over for the round.