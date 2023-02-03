Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.