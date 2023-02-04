Michael Kim finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Kim's his second shot went 152 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.