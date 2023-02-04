Max McGreevy putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Max McGreevy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Max McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McGreevy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, McGreevy hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, McGreevy's his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.