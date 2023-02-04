Matti Schmid shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matti Schmid hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schmid finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Schmid's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Schmid got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schmid to even-par for the round.

After a 225 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Schmid chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schmid to 1 over for the round.

Schmid got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 15th, Schmid chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to even for the round.