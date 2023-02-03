Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 263 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 13th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Schwab's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Schwab chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schwab's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwab chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.