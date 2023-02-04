Strong putting brings Martin Trainer an even-par round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Martin Trainer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Martin Trainer had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.