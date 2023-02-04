Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Glover got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Glover got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Glover got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Glover to 3 over for the round.