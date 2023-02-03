Kurt Kitayama shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kurt Kitayama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Kitayama's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kitayama had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.