Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.