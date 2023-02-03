J.B. Holmes shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

J.B. Holmes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Holmes's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 3 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 4 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 over for the round.