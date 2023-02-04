Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Higgs chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Higgs's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Higgs chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.