Harry Hall shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harry Hall hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 22nd at 5 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Hall got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hall's 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hall's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Hall's his second shot went 169 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Hall had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Hall chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hall's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hall chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 over for the round.