Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Lebioda's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Lebioda tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even for the round.