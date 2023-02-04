  • Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda makes birdie on No. 2 at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.