Greg Chalmers shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Greg Chalmers hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 4 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Chalmers to 5 over for the round.