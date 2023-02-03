Fabián Gómez shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fabián Gómez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gómez had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Gómez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to even for the round.

Gómez tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to 1 over for the round.