Erik Barnes shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Erik Barnes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Barnes's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Barnes's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

Barnes tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Barnes had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.