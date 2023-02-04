Eric Cole putts well in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Eric Cole hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under with Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, and Ryan Moore; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; and Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the par-5 14th, Eric Cole's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eric Cole to 1 under for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Cole chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cole to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.