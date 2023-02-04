Dylan Wu shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dylan Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wu's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.