Doug Ghim shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Ghim hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.