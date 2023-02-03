Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 22nd at 5 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, An chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth. This moved An to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, An chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 14th, An chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, An had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, An chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.