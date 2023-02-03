Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to even for the round.