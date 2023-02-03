Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Stuard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Stuard hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stuard's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 106-yard par-3 seventh green, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 2 under for the round.