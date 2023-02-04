Brian Gay finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Gay hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gay hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Gay's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gay's 193 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.