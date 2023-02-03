Brent Grant putts well in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brent Grant hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grant finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-5 second, Brent Grant's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brent Grant to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grant's 74 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Grant's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Grant had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Grant chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 2 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Grant hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 3 under for the round.