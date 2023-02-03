Brandon Matthews shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brandon Matthews hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Matthews chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matthews had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Matthews hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Matthews to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Matthews's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Matthews reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 2 over for the round.

Matthews tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matthews to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Matthews had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Matthews to 6 over for the day.