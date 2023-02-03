  • Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt makes an 18-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.