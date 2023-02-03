Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 244 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Van Pelt chipped his fifth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.

Van Pelt tee shot went 184 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Van Pelt's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.