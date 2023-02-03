Ben Taylor putts well in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ben Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Ben Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 210 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.