Ben Martin finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 22nd at 5 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Martin's 104 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Martin's tee shot went 196 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Martin had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Martin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.